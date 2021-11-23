Deals
Attorney for Brian Martin seeks court’s help to pay for private investigator

Brian Lansing Martin
Brian Lansing Martin(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Brian Lansing Martin’s attorney is seeking help from the court to pay for a private investigator for his case.

Martin is accused of killing Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback in October 2021. He is facing several charges including, four counts of capital murder, two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, abuse of corpse and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rebecca Green Thomason was appointed to be Martin’s attorney after two other attorneys requested to be removed from the case.

According to court documents, Martin’s attorney filed a motion Monday listing several reasons why a private investigator is needed. Some of which include the number of witnesses and that capital murder cases require a heightened level of protection for the defendant.

She also said denying Martin the resources of an independent private investigator would be a denial of his constitutional rights to due process of law.

Brian Martin is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 3.

