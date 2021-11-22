Deals
‘What a Burger’: First Whataburger location opens in Huntsville

Whataburger Logo
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville residents will finally get to line up for fresh, customized burgers at Whataburger’s first Huntsville location.

The restaurant, located at 11701 South Memorial Parkway, opened its doors on Monday. The restaurant pays respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design, state-of-the-art kitchen and a double-lane, 24/7 drive-thru. There is also a custom interior mural featuring Huntsville’s hometown landmarks.

The restaurant hired 125 local residents who will be led by Operating Partner John Garcia. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

