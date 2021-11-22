Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Tennessee governor’s aide warned new COVID law was illegal

Governor Bill Lee
Governor Bill Lee
By By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office warned top legislative staffers that a bill limiting public health measures during the COVID pandemic would violate federal law.

It was passed anyway, and the Republican governor signed it into law even though his legislative counsel warned that Tennessee risks losing federal funding for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Republican governor hasn’t mentioned such concerns.

Tennessee’s attorney general must now defend the law that Lee’s top lawyer said was illegal.

A federal judge asked the state to explain in court Friday how allowing unmasked students to share classrooms won’t violate the rights of at-risk classmates.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal reported that former President Donald Trump is trying to replace...
Trump reportedly asking Lynda Blanchard to run against Ivey
The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama seeks to purge racist language from Constitution
Tuberville honors Alabama Veterans on Senate Floor SOURCE: Sen. Tuberville's Office
‘Thank you for your sacrifice’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville honors Ala. Veterans on Senate floor
Paul Sanford announces run for U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks’ seat