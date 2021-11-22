Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Status hearing set for Danville triple murder suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Carson Peters, a man accused of killing three people in Morgan County, has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Peters entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Nov. 21.

Court documents that were filed on July 18 show that a status hearing has been set for Peters. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

A Danville triple-murder suspect was indicted in Morgan County.

Carson Peters is accused of killing his soon-to-be ex-wife and two other people. Peters was indicted on four capital murder charges, and a felony assault charge by a Grand Jury this month.

READ MORE: Victims’ family, survivor speak after Danville triple murder suspect’s court appearance

The victims who were killed are Teresa Lynn Peters 54, James Edward Miller, 55, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. All were found dead in a Danville home over Memorial Day weekend of 2020.

Teresa Peters and Carson Peters were in the process of divorce when he allegedly killed her and the other victims. Court documents say that Carson Peters was enraged over the divorce. He faces three capital charges for the three murders, and an additional capital murder charge because his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, is considered a witness in the divorce proceedings that were never completed.

Mary Kenney survived the shooting. She previously told WAFF she was shot in the arm but managed to call 911.

Kenney is the mother of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith.

Carson Peters faces an assault charge for his alleged shooting of Kenney.

After the shooting, Peters is said to have fled the scene and spent the night in a cave before being arrested.

He has an arraignment scheduled for November 15th.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Firefighters reported hearing explosions.
Emergency officials extinguish house fire on Mooresville Road
Huntsville Utilities is raising its prices.
Huntsville Utilities price increasing
Three juveniles were also injured in the crash.
One dead in Lincoln County crash
3,000 customers were impacted by a brief power outage in Decatur.
Brief power outage in Decatur possible caused by balloons
If you are the owner or know the owner, contact the Limestone County sheriff’s Office at...
Limestone Co. Sheriff searching for owner of horse