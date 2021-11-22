Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rape victim’s signal for help led to the arrest of her captor at a Blue Ash hotel over the weekend, court records show.

The records say Onjre D. George, 20, of East Price Hill, is charged with rape, kidnapping, and assault.

It happened at a hotel in the 5900 block of Pfeiffer Road near Interstate 71, according to the address listed on a police affidavit.

A female victim told police he forced his way into her hotel room, refused to leave, repeatedly hit her face and body, leaving visible marks and bruises; performed a sex act on her against her will and choked her until she lost consciousness, police wrote in affidavits filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

She tried to leave, but George restrained her from leaving, blocked the door and kept assaulting her. At one point, he “forcibly pulled her eyelids open,” police wrote in a sworn statement.

George also attempted suicide in her hotel room several times by choking or hanging himself with an electrical cord in front of her, the court documents state.

The victim told police she tried to stare or make eye contact with several hotel guests while walking outside the room with the suspect.

The hotel’s assistant general manager called Blue Ash Dispatch after the victim “covertly signaled for help,” according to an affidavit.

“When Blue Ash police officers arrived at the room, George attempted to flee and jump through the room’s sixth story window, but bounced off the reinforced glass and was taken into custody,” the affidavit states.

Blue Ash police released video from the officer’s body camera showing their encounter with George.

George eventually complied with officers’ orders and was taken was into custody, according to police.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jail officials said they had no booking photo to provide of George when we requested it Monday morning.

George “was uncooperative and we are unable to get it at this time,” wrote Judy Lally, a process officer at the jail, in an email Monday to FOX19 NOW.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates set George’s bond at $205,000 during a brief hearing.

He ordered George to wear an electronic monitoring unit at home if he’s released, court records show.

The case goes to a Hamilton County grand jury for indictment on Dec. 1.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police did say this was not a random incident.

