Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Prominent Minnesota poet, writer Robert Bly dies at 95

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50...
Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Poet Robert Bly, who authored the men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died.

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.

Bly also translated the work of international poets to bring them to U.S. readers.

He was 95 and had suffered from dementia for several years.

His daughter, Mary Bly, says he died at home in Minneapolis on Sunday, surrounded by family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants
FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an...
American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
Carmen Lerma is using experience from her struggle with COVID-19 to help Latin communities get...
Woman who survived double lung transplant after COVID plans 40 vaccine clinics
Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner is rising, surveys say