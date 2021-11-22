Deals
Pre-pandemic traffic levels expected this holiday season

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 53 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA.

Experts say travelers are ready to get out and see their loved ones this Thanksgiving and this year there will be 6.5 more people traveling, compared to last year. We haven’t seen an increase this big since 2005.

“It’s gonna feel like a regular, normal Thanksgiving holiday,” said AAA Spokesperson, Andrew Gross.

Gross says some reasons for so many people packing their bags this week are because the borders are open and new COVID safety measures are in place.

“You’re gonna be sitting in that old-fashioned traffic again,” said Gross.

However, traveling does come with a price.

Daily car rental rates have increased and now average about $100 a day. If you drive, you know gas currently costs more than a dollar more per gallon than last year.

“So, it’s more but was as we’ve always discovered no matter how much gasoline prices are, people are still going to take that trip, they’ll just budget along the way. Maybe they won’t be showing up at Thanksgiving dinner with a really big pie. Might be a smaller pie.”

Experts say if you’re going to fly, it’s smart to buy travel insurance because delays are expected.

“We’re seeing a lot of scrambling by the airlines and it’s going to continue heading into the holiday season,” said Senior Product Operations Specialist, Scott’s Cheap Flights Willis Orlando.

If you are hitting the road this year be prepared.

“Leave early if you can leave Wednesday before noon that’s great. Or one of the best travel days and if you’re only going kind of a close-in trip lead thanksgiving morning,” said Gross.

If you’re traveling this week, major metro areas across the U.S. could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times. Traffic is expected to be at its worst around Wednesday afternoon, the day before Thanksgiving.

