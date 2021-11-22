Deals
Police cites two dozen convenience stores for underage sales

(WECT)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced that 24 convenience stores were cited for selling alcohol to minors. This comes after an investigation from the department.

The investigation was started after police received multiple tips from the community about convenience stores selling alcohol to minors. The four-hour operation was conducted on November 17 and included HPD Community Resource Officers and two juveniles. The CROs and juveniles visited 32 stores to determine if they would sell alcohol to a minor. The juveniles had to tell the cashier the truth about their age and show ID if they were asked.

This is a complete list of all the stores that were cited during the operation:

  • 307 Andrew Jackson Way NE
  • 501 Drake Avenue SW
  • 508 Oakwood Ave.
  • 611 Highway 72 E
  • 2003 Meridian St.
  • 2323 Golf Road SW
  • 2525 Winchester Road
  • 3121 Drake Ave. SW
  • 3315 Governors Drive
  • 3629 Patton Road SW
  • 3726 Blue Spring Road NW
  • 3906 Triana Blvd.
  • 4113 Bob Wallace Ave. SW
  • 4200 Bob Wallace Ave. SW
  • 5990 Pulaski Pike NW
  • 4011 University Drive NW
  • 6150 University Drive NW
  • 6278 University Drive NW
  • 7131 Highway 72 W
  • 7520 Highway 72 W
  • 7584 Highway 72 W
  • 8000 Memorial Pkwy SW
  • 10001 Memorial Pkwy SW
  • 11431 Memorial Pkwy SW

Selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor offense. Those who sell alcohol to a minor can face up to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail. Subsequent offenses can result in increased fines or jail time.

Anyone with information about illegal sales of alcohol to minors is asked to contact (256) 746-4132.

