Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman who has been missing since November 4, has been located and then arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Harnen, said Hannah Stephens was located in Grant on Monday by deputies, who then later arrested her.

Hernan said she had an outstanding warrant after she failed to appear in court for chemical endangerment of a child from June 24.

Stephens is currently in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.