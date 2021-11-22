Man killed, pregnant woman injured in Sunday night wreck

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed and two others were injured after a wreck in Albertville Sunday night.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Cory Blake White was driving northbound on Mathis Mill Road when his car crossed into the path of another car and collided. Smith says the wreck happened just past 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said that White was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews. The driver and passenger were sent to separate hospitals for injuries sustained during the wreck. The driver was originally sent to Marshall South ER but was transferred to Huntsville Hospital and the passenger was sent to UAB since she is seven months pregnant.

There is no information on the extent of their injuries at this time.

