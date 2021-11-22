Heritage Christian to offer PhD in biblical studies

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Heritage Christian University in Florence have signed a memorandum of understanding with Faulkner University to offer a Ph.D. program in biblical studies, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The agreement allows Heritage Christian graduates with master’s degrees to pursue a Ph.D. from the private, Christian liberal arts university based in Montgomery.

The is the first and only doctoral program offered at the school.

