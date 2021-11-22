Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Heritage Christian to offer PhD in biblical studies

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Heritage Christian University in Florence have signed a memorandum of understanding with Faulkner University to offer a Ph.D. program in biblical studies, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The agreement allows Heritage Christian graduates with master’s degrees to pursue a Ph.D. from the private, Christian liberal arts university based in Montgomery.

The is the first and only doctoral program offered at the school.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to the Times Daily website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck
Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident...
Man charged with attempting to murder trooper

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Pre-pandemic traffic levels expected this holiday season
Cold Case: RaceTrac killing still unsolved 20 years later
AAA says there will be plenty of traffic this Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving traffic expected to be high
Jake Owen will perform at the 33rd annual Huntsville Classic.
Country star Jake Owen to be inaugural show at Orion Amphitheater