Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following change in Florida law

FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida...
FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida legislature restricted requirements.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90% of its “active” Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck
Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident...
Man charged with attempting to murder trooper

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law...
Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo