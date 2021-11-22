Court records: Trooper’s gun malfunctioned when suspect tried to shoot him

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records are shedding more light on the incident that led Alabama law enforcement to issue a statewide ‘blue alert’ Saturday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a “Dangerous Person-Blue Alert” for a man wanted for injuring a state trooper in Sumter County.

Court records indicate the incident happened during a traffic stop in which the trooper had pulled over Randy Lee Wade, 57, for improper lights. When the trooper entered Wade’s information into his computer, he discovered the man had warrants for his arrest.

After confirming the warrants, the trooper attempted to take Wade into custody for transport to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Wade is said to have become combative, and a fight ensued between the two.

The deposition indicates Wade grabbed the trooper’s taser. The trooper then drew his gun while wrestling with Wade. The trooper attempted to fire the gun, but it malfunctioned, and Wade overpowered him and took it.

The deposition further states that the trooper got down on the ground while Wade pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun again malfunctioned and did not fire. Wade then fled with both the gun and the taser.

The blue alert was canceled hours later after Wade was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Wade is now charged with attempted murder, first-degree escape, and second-degree theft of property.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Blue Alert for Randy Lee Wade. (WTOK)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.