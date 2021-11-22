Country star Jake Owen to be inaugural show at Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced Monday that its 33rd annual Huntsville Classic, featuring Jake Owen, will be the opening concert in Huntsville’s new Orion amphitheater. The history-making show is set to take place Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the brand-new venue.

The country superstar will perform an acoustic set to a sell-out crowd at this year’s Huntsville Classic fundraiser. This announcement comes just a week after the news of the amphitheater’s new name.

“Hosting the Huntsville Classic as The Orion Amphitheater’s inaugural event is meaningful in a multitude of ways,” said Ryan Murphy, The Orion Amphitheater General Manager. “Huntsville Hospital Foundation has done immeasurable work in our community. We’re thrilled that the Foundation and their guests will be among the first to experience The Orion.”

Jake Owen is a big name in the country music scene. He has eight number one songs and numerous chart-topping albums and multi-platinum hits to his name. Some fan favorites include Barefoot Blue Jean Night, Beachin’, Alone With You, and The One That Got Away. You can expect those songs will be performed May 7, all in support of a great cause.

The event benefits Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. Proceeds will fund specialized pediatric services at the not-for-profit hospital, which serves children from across our growing region.

“By supporting the 2022 Huntsville Classic, you can celebrate the work of our health care heroes over these last few years, while contributing to the future of our children’s health care in this dynamic community. Proceeds from this inaugural show in the Orion Amphitheater stay local,” said Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. If you are interested you go to this link to purchase tickets.

