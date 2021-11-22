Cold Case: RaceTrac killing still unsolved 20 years later

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of the man killed at a Decatur gas station more than 20 years ago wants to know who killed him. Our news partners at the Decatur Daily say the police hope the public can help them find leads on the cold case.

Josiah Game Mathews Jr. was 29 when he died. He had lived in Athens for only six months when he was found gunned down at RaceTrac fuel store where he worked at just past midnight on October 10, 2001.

Decatur Police Violent Crime Unit Detective Sean Mukaddam went through almost 1,000 pages of files about the case and said the police need the public’s help to find the killer or killers. The killing seemed to be a random killing and robbery, police said. Management at RaceTrac told authorities at the time an undetermined amount of money was missing from two pried-open lockboxes.

Mukaddam said anyone with information on the case should contact him by calling 256-341-4617.

Decatur police also are working to close two other unsolved murders, Mukaddam said. They are Kendrick Deloney’s death in 2004 and Ana Chavez’s death in 2013.

