A cold & breezy start to your short holiday week!

Cold night tonight!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Grab a jacket because we are in for a big change!

After a mild weekend of relatively nice weather, we are in for a cold & breezy day here in the Valley. Late yesterday a cold front swept in bringing showers and storms which have pretty much wrapped up here to start the day. Behind it is a cold airmass which will bring us some very chilly temperatures over the next 36-48 hours. Skies today should continue to clear but as they do, we will also be dealing with some strong winds. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph from the north will be likely throughout the day today, pulling down that colder air. High temperatures today will stay cool, only climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind chill will be in the low 40s for most but even upper 30s!

The real cold will settle in tonight as temperatures plummet into the morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 20s for most communities. It will be coldest where the winds are the lightest. This will create a thick frost so if you still any potted plants outside you’ll need to bring them in. The rest of the day on Tuesday should be pleasant, but cool. Temperatures will stay into the low 50s despite sunshine, but the wind will be much lighter at 5 to 10 mph. We should be good to go for all your Holiday Travel plans this week, but our next chance for rain will be on Thursday during the second half of the day. Showers will move in along another cold front, which will likely be here during the afternoon. Right now, it looks like it should remain as light showers, but keep checking back throughout the week!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Rain ends as cold front moves through
