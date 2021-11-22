A cold & breezy start to your short holiday week!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! Grab a jacket because we are in for a big change!

Skies today have continued to clear through the morning, be we are also dealing with some strong winds. Gusts of 15 to 25 mph from the north will be likely throughout the day today, pulling down that colder air. Despite all that sun, our high temperatures today will stay cool, only climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind chill will be in the low 40s for most but even the upper 30s! These skies stay clear overnight tonight.

The real cold will settle in tonight as temperatures plummet into the morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 20s for most communities. It will be coldest where the winds are the lightest. This will create a thick frost so if you still have any potted plants outside you’ll need to bring them in. The rest of the day on Tuesday should be pleasant, but cool. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s despite sunshine, but the wind will be much lighter at 5 to 10 mph.

We should be good to go for all your Holiday Travel plans this week, but our next chance for rain will be on Thursday during the second half of the day. Showers will move in along another cold front, which will likely be here during the afternoon. Right now, it looks like it should remain as light showers, but keep checking back throughout the week!

