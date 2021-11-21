Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.(Joey Meredith | Source: Joey Meredith/Troy Athletics)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones has announced that Chip Lindsey will no longer serve as head football coach.

According to the university, defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Jones said. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”

Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during his three seasons at Troy.

“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach. Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support.”

The Trojans lost to the Appalachian State Mountaineers 45-7 Saturday. They are 5-6 in the season. They’ll head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident...
Man charged with attempting to murder trooper
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck
Allen Devon Rutledge
Birmingham man facing federal charges of bank fraud conspiracy

Latest News

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina's Jordan Burch...
Auburn falls to South Carolina 21-17
11/20/21 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) Photo by Crimson...
Alabama defeats Arkansas 42-35, clinches SEC Championship berth
Aqeel Glass leads Alabama A&M Saturday against Arkansas Pine Bluff
Glass ends historic Bulldogs career Saturday