Sunday Morning Forecast

Mild this AM with temperatures in the 40s to start off. We will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we go throughout your day, but it looks like we are dodging the rain for the daylight hours.

Highs back in the 60s for another day… but we will quickly see those temps drop for Monday. Another cold snap is on the way bringing with it some rain and a very cold streak of days.

Monday will be chilly with highs only in the 40s and winds picking up from the north. Overnight lows into Tuesday will make you check on your pipes and neighbors because the 20s settle in. THE 20s!

A slow recovery throughout your holiday week with rain looking to impact at least a portion of holiday travels this year.

