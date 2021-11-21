Rain ends tonight with cold blast and breezy conditions Monday

Rain showers will continue to track from west to east this evening as a cold front moved through, rainfall totals will be between 1/4 and 1/2 inch.

Showers will end fairly abruptly early Monday morning with the wind becoming breezy from the northwest. Cold air surges in from the north on Monday with rapidly clearing skies, high temperatures will just be in the 40s with breezy NW winds gusting over 25 mph. The clear skies Monday night into Tuesday will really let temps fall, lows will drop into the middle 20s with a hard freeze expected!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50s. We will be tracking more rain showers for Thanksgiving Day Thursday, especially in the evening. Rain will end early Friday morning with a cold day for Black Friday shopping, temps will be in the upper 40s during the afternoon.

