Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Rain ends tonight with cold blast and breezy conditions Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain showers will continue to track from west to east this evening as a cold front moved through, rainfall totals will be between 1/4 and 1/2 inch. 

Showers will end fairly abruptly early Monday morning with the wind becoming breezy from the northwest.  Cold air surges in from the north on Monday with rapidly clearing skies, high temperatures will just be in the 40s with breezy NW winds gusting over 25 mph.  The clear skies Monday night into Tuesday will really let temps fall, lows will drop into the middle 20s with a hard freeze expected! 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50s.  We will be tracking more rain showers for Thanksgiving Day Thursday, especially in the evening.  Rain will end early Friday morning with a cold day for Black Friday shopping, temps will be in the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident...
Man charged with attempting to murder trooper
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck
Allen Devon Rutledge
Birmingham man facing federal charges of bank fraud conspiracy

Latest News

Mix of sun and clouds Sunday; highs reaching the 60s
Mix of sun and clouds Sunday; highs reaching the 60s
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Sunday
Sunday Morning Forecast
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast