Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead and a woman arrested after a fatal wreck in Limestone County.

James Ben Crowley, 53, was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided head-on with a car driven by 37-year-old Amanda Leann Asuncion. Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene and Asuncion, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to troopers.

