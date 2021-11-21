Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Man killed, woman arrested after fatal wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead and a woman arrested after a fatal wreck in Limestone County.

James Ben Crowley, 53, was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided head-on with a car driven by 37-year-old Amanda Leann Asuncion. Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene and Asuncion, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to troopers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident...
Blue Alert: Authorities searching for man after trooper injured
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Deputies searching for missing woman in Scottsboro
Allen Devon Rutledge
Birmingham man facing federal charges of bank fraud conspiracy

Latest News

Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Mix of sun and clouds Sunday; highs reaching the 60s
Mix of sun and clouds Sunday; highs reaching the 60s
Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TCSO: Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Tuscaloosa