Community helping family who lost everything to fire

The Horrison's lost everything to house fire and now the community is coming out to help them.
The Horrison's lost everything to house fire and now the community is coming out to help them.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield community is coming out to help a family who recently lost everything to a house fire.

The Horrisons lost their family home after a fire on Saturday. The community came out in full force after learning the tragic news with donations and a fundraiser to help the family get back some of what they lost. The good-deed was spearheaded by Threadgill Primary School Guidance Counselor Maggie Williams and her efforts were a huge success.

The family received many donations but they’re not done yet. Williams and the community are planning to collect even more donations on Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria. If you would prefer to donate money, you can head to this link for the GoFundMe page.

