Community helping family who lost everything to fire

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield community is coming out to help a family who recently lost everything to a house fire.

The Horrisons lost their family home after a fire on Saturday. The community came out in full force after learning the tragic news with donations and a fundraiser to help the family get back some of what they lost. The good-deed was spearheaded by Threadgill Primary School Guidance Counselor Maggie Williams and her efforts were a huge success.

The family received many donations but they’re not done yet. Williams and the community are planning to collect even more donations on Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria. If you would prefer to donate money, you can head to this link for the GoFundMe page.

