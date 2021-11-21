Deals
Cheaha State Park closed as crews battle 2 wildfires

Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega Co.
Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega Co.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are responding to two wildfires in Talladega County. As a result Cheaha State Park is closed Sunday to all guests due to smoke from wildfires and a parkwide power outage.

The “Fall Branch” wildfire is between Talladega Scenic Drive/Hwy 281 and AL Hwy 49 east to Cheaha State Park and burning approximate 400 acres.

Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega County.
Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega County.

The “Duck Nest” wildfire is occurring of Forest Service Road (FS) 651 and 642 intersection; east of FS road 651 to Cheaha State Park and burning approximate 200 acres.

All trail heads associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness are closed and listed as follows:

  • Cheaha Trail Head
  • Turnipseed/HWY 281 Trail Head
  • Adams Gap Trail Head
  • Nubbin Creek Trail Head
  • High Falls Trail Head

Trails closed:

  • The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha trail head south to Adams Gap
  • Chinnabee Silent Trail south of HWY 281
  • Cave Creek Trail
  • Odum Scout Trail
  • Nubbin Creek Trail

