Authorities on scene of small plane crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Bibb County EMA director, Bibb County authorities are on the scene of small plane crash on Highway 5 near Brent.

According Bibb County EMA, emergency calls went out around 8:05 Sunday morning.

The pilot was taken to DCH with minor injuries.

Brent Police Chief Terry Nichols says one lane of Hwy 5 near Dowdle Drive in Brent will be closed for a while due to the incident.

Authorities are waiting to hear from the FFA and NTSB to handle the incident and information that will be shared.

