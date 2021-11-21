Deals
Authorities on scene of small plane crash in Bibb County

Plane crash Bibb
Plane crash Bibb(Kelvin Reynolds WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Bibb County EMA director, Bibb County authorities are on the scene of small plane crash on Highway 5 near Brent.

According Bibb County EMA, emergency calls went out around 8:05 Sunday morning.

The pilot was taken to DCH with minor injuries.

Brent Police Chief Terry Nichols says one lane of Hwy 5 near Dowdle Drive in Brent will be closed for a while due to the incident.

Authorities are waiting to hear from the FFA and NTSB to handle the incident and information that will be shared.

