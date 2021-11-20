Saturday Morning Forecast

Happy Saturday!! In the 30s currently but feeling like the 20s and even the teens.

Winds still coming from the north and adding a chill to your AM hours.

Bundle up! It’s going to be chilly today with highs only reaching into the 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine with increasing clouds as we go throughout the day today.

We look to stay dry for your Saturday with rain moving in for the morning hours of your Sunday.

Another cold front looks to drop temps again with a slow recovery over the next 10 days.

