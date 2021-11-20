Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday!! In the 30s currently but feeling like the 20s and even the teens.

Winds still coming from the north and adding a chill to your AM hours.

Bundle up! It’s going to be chilly today with highs only reaching into the 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine with increasing clouds as we go throughout the day today.

We look to stay dry for your Saturday with rain moving in for the morning hours of your Sunday.

Another cold front looks to drop temps again with a slow recovery over the next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

60 Second Forecast with Abigail

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-565
Man killed after hitting vehicle in construction zone on I-565
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Madison County Deputies, New Hope Police, Gurley Police and state investigators on the scene of...
ALEA identifies man shot by deputies in Gurley
1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville
1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville

Latest News

Bundle up! Cold Saturday morning with temps in the 30s
Bundle up! Cold Saturday morning with temps in the 30s
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Temperatures falling into the 30s Friday night