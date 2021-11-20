Deals
Remembering Emmitt Jimmar: First Black Colbert County commissioner

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emmitt Jimmar was a pillar in the Shoals community.

“He was an individual who was passionate. Passionate about education. Passionate about individuals receiving fair treatment regardless of what avenue it was in,” said Dr. Roderick Sheppard.

Jimmar died after a battle with vascular Parkinson’s disease at the age of 82 on Thursday.

Leaving behind a strong legacy and memories from people like Dr. Roderick Sheppard who said Jimmar was a friend, a mentor and a brother to him for the last 25 years.

“He impressed upon me a lot of wisdom, a lot of mothers wit, a lot of how to carry yourself in terms of society and how to be a man,” said Sheppard.

Jimmar broke barriers and the color line integrating schools.

He was a voice for his community in Colbert County for almost three decades.

“He was a leader. He was the first among many in this community and a lot of areas from it being the first Black elected official in Colbert County Commission, to being the first Black teacher at Coffee High School. There were a lot of firsts that he did. He helped form the Alabama Association of Education by joining the white teachers association and the white teachers association,” said Sheppard.

A Shoals legend that will truly be missed.

“I truly loved Emmitt Jimmar and his memory is something I’ll never forget,” said Sheppard. “And his memory is something I’ll never forget. ”

