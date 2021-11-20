Partner of Young Dolph speaks out after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire Memphis community and people around the world are mourning the loss of Young Dolph, but none feel the pain quite like his family.

Young Dolph’s partner and mother of his children, Mia Jaye, is speaking out after the rapper was murdered Wednesday.

She posted on Instagram: “Thank You to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages. I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few.”

Jaye has a campaign called “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” which aims to raise money for families who have lost their husbands and fathers due to violent crime.

“From the work she’s done with Black Men Deserve To Get Old I think that that is an incredible platform, I think that it’s accurate, and that is the hope for all the black men in my life as well,” Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said the work Mia is doing is vital for the community

“We deserve for our black men to get old to thrive to stay out of jail to be educated, and let’s make the change for them to be able to do all of those things,” Sawyer said.

The organization’s website says they have a goal of helping 33 families by the end of 2022 with the goal of connecting them with the proper resources necessary to sustain families in need.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.