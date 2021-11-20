Deals
New senior executive promoted at Army Materiel Command

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An exciting announcement coming out of Redstone Arsenal. A new senior executive was promoted earlier this week.

WAFF 48 News was the only news station at Bobbi Davis’ promotion ceremony on Friday. Davis was promoted to a senior executive at the Executive Operations Center.

Her new appointment is a position with the U.S. Civil Service. This is equivalent to a one-star general of the U.S. armed forces.

Davis’ new position will provide legal counsel to the commanding general and staff and oversee the work of more than 350 attorneys who help the Army Materiel Command.

