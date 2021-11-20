More clouds and late rain for Sunday

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Breezy winds from the southeast will stay with us overnight with partly cloudy skies and temps cooling into the low to middle 40s. 

Clouds will quickly increase on Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s, winds will occasionally gust over 20 mph from the southeast.  The majority of the daylight hours on Sunday will be dry with a cold front bringing scattered to numerous rain showers for Sunday evening, rainfall totals will be between 1/4 and 1/2 inch. 

Cold air surges in from the north on Monday with rapidly clearing skies, high temperatures will just be in the 40s on Monday with breezy NW winds.  The clear skies Monday night into Tuesday will really let temps fall, lows will be in the middle 20s!  Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50s. 

We will be tracking more rain showers for Thanksgiving Day Thursday, especially in the evening.

