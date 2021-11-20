Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog with crossbow
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they found Ralph Lynn Woods hiding under a mattress in a house on Saturday morning. Woods faces charges of first degree cruelty to a dog.
He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail.
