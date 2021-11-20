Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog with crossbow

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they found Ralph Lynn Woods hiding under a mattress in a house on Saturday morning. Woods faces charges of first degree cruelty to a dog.

He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail.

Recently, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office asked for your help to find Ralph Lynn Woods, for allegedly shooting a dog... Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 20, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.