Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog with crossbow

Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow.(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they found Ralph Lynn Woods hiding under a mattress in a house on Saturday morning. Woods faces charges of first degree cruelty to a dog.

He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail.

Recently, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office asked for your help to find Ralph Lynn Woods, for allegedly shooting a dog...

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

