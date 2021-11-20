Deals
Friends of rapper Young Dolph honor him at annual turkey giveaway

By Kelli Cook
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around this time last year, one neighborhood’s favorite sons was giving out turkeys.

This turkey drive is partially what brought rapper Young Dolph back to Memphis, but a routine stop at his favorite cookie store in the neighborhood ultimately kept him from completing a more than five-year tradition.

“That’s ok. He still lives on in Castalia. Long live Dolph,” said Latara Bowser who came to the turkey giveaway and lives in the neighborhood.

Young Dolph was gunned down inside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways early Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for his killers while the world mourns the star’s death.

“This the chain Dolph put around my neck. It means a lot to me,” said Snup Bandz, an artist signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label.

He and others wanted to be sure to honor their mentor’s legacy.

“Because it’s something he started and so we got to finish it. You know what I’m saying? We still going to have it every year like we’ve been having it the last five, six, seven years. So, we can’t just stop it now,” said Paper Route Woo who was signed to Young Dolph’s label last year.

Paper Route Woo grew up in the neighborhood and knows what a free turkey means to some families there. He said Young Dolph did too.

“Probably remember them times when he didn’t have no turkey for Thanksgiving or it was hard to get a turkey. He was just a giving person. He got a big heart,” said Paper Route Woo.

According to U.S. Census data, In the 38114 zip code where Young Dolph grew up, about 75 percent of households make less than $50,000 a year.

A free turkey goes a long way.

Organizers said over the course of four days, they have given out about 800 turkeys. Organizers said helping others helps to get through the grief.

If you have any information in the case of Young Dolph, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

