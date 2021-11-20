Feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holidays are hard but for those less fortunate than most, it’s even harder. Your friends here at WAFF 48 News have found several places giving away free food this Thanksgiving holiday for those who need it in the Tennessee Valley.

Huntsville

Downtown Rescue Mission

The Downtown Rescue Mission is currently hosting a Turkey Drive on Sunday. Event officials say the organization will give out 1,000 turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Where: 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville, AL

When: Saturday, November 21, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Village of Promise: One Table Huntsville

Village of Promise is hosting its annual One Table Huntsville and will give out a free Thanksgiving meal on Monday.

Where: Big Spring Park, Huntsville

When: Monday, November 22 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Florence

Salvation Army of the Shoals

The Salvation Army of the Shoals will be giving hot meals out to whoever comes on Thanksgiving Day.

Where: 1601 Huntsville Rd.Florence, AL 35630

When: November 25

If you don’t see your organization or group on here and are serving food to the needy this Thanksgiving, please email us at news@waff.com and we will add you to this story.

