Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving boxes
Thanksgiving boxes(Colton Emswiler)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holidays are hard but for those less fortunate than most, it’s even harder. Your friends here at WAFF 48 News have found several places giving away free food this Thanksgiving holiday for those who need it in the Tennessee Valley.

Huntsville

Downtown Rescue Mission

The Downtown Rescue Mission is currently hosting a Turkey Drive on Sunday. Event officials say the organization will give out 1,000 turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.

  • Where: 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville, AL
  • When: Saturday, November 21, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • For more info click here.

Village of Promise: One Table Huntsville

Village of Promise is hosting its annual One Table Huntsville and will give out a free Thanksgiving meal on Monday.

  • Where: Big Spring Park, Huntsville
  • When: Monday, November 22 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • For more info click here.

Florence

Salvation Army of the Shoals

The Salvation Army of the Shoals will be giving hot meals out to whoever comes on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Where: 1601 Huntsville Rd.Florence, AL 35630
  • When: November 25

If you don’t see your organization or group on here and are serving food to the needy this Thanksgiving, please email us at news@waff.com and we will add you to this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-565
Man killed after hitting vehicle in construction zone on I-565
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Madison County Deputies, New Hope Police, Gurley Police and state investigators on the scene of...
ALEA identifies man shot by deputies in Gurley
1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville
1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville

Latest News

The front of the Valdosta Police Department headquarters.
17-year-old shot to death in Valdosta, investigation underway
A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident...
Blue Alert: Authorities searching for man after trooper injured
Officials said an Army Materiel Command employee took home hard copies of secured documents...
New senior executive promoted at Army Materiel Command
Change this caption before publishing
19-year-old girl found dead in Tuscaloosa