Deputies searching for missing woman in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Jackson County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Facebook page, 21-year-old Hannah Nichole Stephens was last seen on Nov. 4 in the Scottsboro area. Stephens is described as a white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she is 5′3′, 170 pounds.

Investigator Chris Bearden asks anyone with information on Stephens whereabouts to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.