Bundle up! Cold Saturday morning with temps in the 30s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! You are waking up to temps in the 30s. But it really feels like the 20s out there!

Winds coming from the north are adding a chill to your morning hours.

It’s going to be chilly Saturday with highs only reaching into the 50s and lower 60s. We will see sunshine with increasing clouds throughout the day.

We look to stay dry for your Saturday with rain moving in for the morning hours of your Sunday.

Another cold front looks to drop temps again with a slow recovery over the next 10 days.

