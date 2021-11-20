Deals
Birmingham man charged in federal court for bank fraud conspiracy

Allen Devon Rutledge
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of stealing information from 149 Redstone Federal Credit Union members, is now facing federal charges.

31-year-old Allen Devon Rutledge, of Birmingham, was arrested in October by Huntsville police for trafficking stolen identities, criminal tampering, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.

READ MORE: Birmingham man charged with trafficking stolen identities, criminal tampering

Court documents filed on Friday describe a conspiracy to defraud banking institutions where Rutledge would make transactions using counterfeit cards at several banks and credit unions in Huntsville.

According to court documents, Rutledge used the alias “Pryme T” in a group chat on Telegram, an instant messaging service offering encryption, to chat with others about stolen banking information.

Rutledge would also receive debit card numbers and other information, related to actual Redstone accounts, from someone by the name of “Shawn Storm”; which neither Rutledge nor “Shawn Storm” had the authorization to use.

Federal prosecutors say Rutledge encoded debit card information onto magnetic-stripe cards using a card encoder.

Prosecutors say on one occasion, Rutledge traveled from Birmingham to Huntsville to transfer $500 from the victim’s saving account to their checking account, withdrawing roughly $480.

Rutledge and “Shawn Storm” would then divide the proceeds, with Storm receiving 60% and Rutledge receiving 40%.

Investigators say Rutledge stole close to $100,000 and was pulled over with 78 fraudulent cards on him in Huntsville.

