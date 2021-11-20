Athens holds 35th annual Christmas Open House.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Athens, the 35th annual Christmas open house kicked off Friday! Everyone is encouraged to shop local and stores around the square will be open late. It’s a community event put on by Athens Main Street and the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce where everyone can shop small.

Special events will take place Nov. 19-21. David Bennett from Bennett’s clothing store says events like this are part of what keeps them in business.

”Plus it pumps so much money back into the economy. Our schools, our downtown, just look at our beautiful downtown we’ve got...We enjoy seeing new people, we have so many new people in our area and we enjoy them coming in, talking to us, say hey and let us help you out,” said Bennett.

The weekend will be full of Santa, skating, and snow! The Christmas Open House ends Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.