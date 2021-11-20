Deals
19-year-old girl found dead in Tuscaloosa

Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), a 19-year-old girl was found dead on Friday, November 19.

Friday afternoon at 4:00, Tuscaloosa police were called on a shooting at 4420 21st Street in the Hay Court area. According to the VCU report, Shania Robinson was found dead.

There are no further details about the incident or what led to Robinson’s death.

At this time the investigation is active. Police said anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121, or the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

