1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville Friday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred on Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive around 5:30 p.m. WAFF 48 is told the motorcyclist was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time as the crash is under investigation.

