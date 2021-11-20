1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville Friday night.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred on Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive around 5:30 p.m. WAFF 48 is told the motorcyclist was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are no further details at this time as the crash is under investigation.
