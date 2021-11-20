1 injured in vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Huntsville Friday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred on Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive around 5:30 p.m. WAFF 48 is told the motorcyclist was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time as the crash is under investigation.

