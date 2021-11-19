Deals
‘We Aim Higher’ foundation hosting turkey giveaway in Town Creek, Hazel Green

(pexels.com)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Kira Lewis Jr’s “We Aim Higher” Foundation is hosting two turkey giveaways for community members in Town Creek and Hazel Green this week.

The first giveaway will be held on Friday, Nov. 19 at Town Creek First Missionary Baptist Church at 8:30 a.m. On Saturday, Nov. 20 the giveaway will be held at Hazel Green High School at 8 a.m.

“We Aim Higher” is a nonprofit organization started by Former Hazel Green Trojan basketball standout, Kira Lewis Jr. Lewis played basketball at the high school for three years before declaring for the 2020 NBA draft. Lewis was drafted as a first-round pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kira Lewis
Kira Lewis("We Aim Higher" Foundation)

Lewis’ family will distribute 100 turkeys in both Town Creek and Hazel Green while supplies last.

Turkey giveaway
Turkey giveaway("We Aim Higher" Foundation)

