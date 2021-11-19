‘Tis the season: holiday activities, events across Tennesse Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Holidays are nearing and so are the fun festivities across the Tennessee Valley! If you’re looking for things to do with family and friends this holiday season, 48 News has you covered.

This year several events will be held for communities across the Valley to enjoy. WAFF 48 has compiled a list of things you can do this holiday season to experience some holiday cheer.

A few outings you will find across the Valley include live tree displays, parades, light displays and more.

View list below:

Huntsville

Galaxy of Lights: 11/11 - 11/28

5:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Click here for information on tickets

Galaxy of Lights driving tours begin soon

Skating in the Park: 11/19 - 1/17

Opening day: 4 p.m. to until 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the entrance

Tinsel Trail: 11/26 - 1/2

Features over 300 decorative Christmas trees

For more information on Tinsel Trail click here

Visit Tinsel Trail in Downtown Huntsville (SOURCE: WAFF)

Madison

Rocket City Christmas Light Show: 11/12 - 1/2

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Toyota Field

Click here for ticket information

Rocket City Trash Pandas Christmas Spectacular

Russellville

The Roxy’s Christmas Spectacular: 12/9 - 12/12

Roxy Theatre

Click here for information on how to purchase tickets

Moulton

Christmas on the Square: 12/4

6 p.m.

Free horse carriage rides, free hot chocolate, food trucks and more!

Click here for more information

Arab

Christmas in the Park: 11/29 - 12/31

Free event for the community

Features more than 2,000,000 lights

For more information click here

