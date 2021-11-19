Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

‘Tis the season: holiday activities, events across Tennesse Valley

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Holidays are nearing and so are the fun festivities across the Tennessee Valley! If you’re looking for things to do with family and friends this holiday season, 48 News has you covered.

This year several events will be held for communities across the Valley to enjoy. WAFF 48 has compiled a list of things you can do this holiday season to experience some holiday cheer.

A few outings you will find across the Valley include live tree displays, parades, light displays and more.

View list below:

Huntsville

Galaxy of Lights: 11/11 - 11/28

  • 5:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
  • Huntsville Botanical Garden
  • Click here for information on tickets
Galaxy of Lights driving tours begin soon
Galaxy of Lights driving tours begin soon

Skating in the Park: 11/19 - 1/17

  • Opening day: 4 p.m. to until 10 p.m.
  • Tickets can be purchased at the entrance

Tinsel Trail: 11/26 - 1/2

  • Features over 300 decorative Christmas trees
  • For more information on Tinsel Trail click here
Visit Tinsel Trail in Downtown Huntsville
Visit Tinsel Trail in Downtown Huntsville(SOURCE: WAFF)

Madison

Rocket City Christmas Light Show: 11/12 - 1/2

  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily
  • Toyota Field
  • Click here for ticket information
Rocket City Trash Pandas Christmas Spectacular
Rocket City Trash Pandas Christmas Spectacular

Russellville

The Roxy’s Christmas Spectacular: 12/9 - 12/12

  • Roxy Theatre
  • Click here for information on how to purchase tickets

Moulton

Christmas on the Square: 12/4

  • 6 p.m.
  • Free horse carriage rides, free hot chocolate, food trucks and more!
  • Click here for more information

Arab

Christmas in the Park: 11/29 - 12/31

  • Free event for the community
  • Features more than 2,000,000 lights
  • For more information click here

Are you spreading the Christmas cheer? We would love to hear about it! Email us at news@waff.com.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Lindley
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Left: Mannery Fletcher, Right: Edward Pugh
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson
Sheffield officer hired as private investigator for murder suspect
Killen man killed in tractor rollover accident

Latest News

Children in building by fatal Hartselle stabbing
Water faucet
West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority opens new facility for clean water
Huntsville City Council approves second phase of emergency rental assistance
Man killed after hitting vehicle in contruction zone on I-565