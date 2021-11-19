‘Tis the season: holiday activities, events across Tennesse Valley
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Holidays are nearing and so are the fun festivities across the Tennessee Valley! If you’re looking for things to do with family and friends this holiday season, 48 News has you covered.
This year several events will be held for communities across the Valley to enjoy. WAFF 48 has compiled a list of things you can do this holiday season to experience some holiday cheer.
A few outings you will find across the Valley include live tree displays, parades, light displays and more.
View list below:
Huntsville
Galaxy of Lights: 11/11 - 11/28
- 5:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Click here for information on tickets
Skating in the Park: 11/19 - 1/17
- Opening day: 4 p.m. to until 10 p.m.
- Tickets can be purchased at the entrance
Tinsel Trail: 11/26 - 1/2
- Features over 300 decorative Christmas trees
- For more information on Tinsel Trail click here
Madison
Rocket City Christmas Light Show: 11/12 - 1/2
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily
- Toyota Field
- Click here for ticket information
Russellville
The Roxy’s Christmas Spectacular: 12/9 - 12/12
- Roxy Theatre
- Click here for information on how to purchase tickets
Moulton
Christmas on the Square: 12/4
- 6 p.m.
- Free horse carriage rides, free hot chocolate, food trucks and more!
- Click here for more information
Arab
Christmas in the Park: 11/29 - 12/31
- Free event for the community
- Features more than 2,000,000 lights
- For more information click here
Are you spreading the Christmas cheer? We would love to hear about it! Email us at news@waff.com.
