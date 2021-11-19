Temperatures in upper 20s, lower 30s Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cold and clear night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s around Midnight.

Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A frost is likely in areas that see less wind. A partial lunar eclipse will begin at 2:30am Friday. This eclipse will peak at 3:00am.

Sunny weather will be with us during the afternoon hours until we get to Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 50s Friday and reach the 60s over the weekend.

Showers will move in Sunday afternoon ahead of another cold front. Rain should be out of the area by the Monday morning commute. We continue to monitor a developing storm system for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Right now, it looks like light rain will spread across the Tennessee Valley late Thanksgiving into Friday morning. Keep checking back for updates to the timing and strength of this storm system. Stay warm!

