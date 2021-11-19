Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Temperatures in upper 20s, lower 30s Friday morning

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cold and clear night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s around Midnight. 

Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A frost is likely in areas that see less wind. A partial lunar eclipse will begin at 2:30am Friday. This eclipse will peak at 3:00am. 

Sunny weather will be with us during the afternoon hours until we get to Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 50s Friday and reach the 60s over the weekend.

Showers will move in Sunday afternoon ahead of another cold front. Rain should be out of the area by the Monday morning commute. We continue to monitor a developing storm system for the Thanksgiving weekend. 

Right now, it looks like light rain will spread across the Tennessee Valley late Thanksgiving into Friday morning.  Keep checking back for updates to the timing and strength of this storm system. Stay warm!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Lindley
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson
Sheffield officer hired as private investigator for murder suspect
Left: Mannery Fletcher, Right: Edward Pugh
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-565
Man killed after hitting vehicle in contruction zone on I-565

Latest News

Deputies on scene of officer-involved shooting in Gurley
Children in building by fatal Hartselle stabbing
Water faucet
West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority opens new facility for clean water
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘Tis the season: holiday activities, events across Tennessee Valley