Temperatures falling into the 30s Friday night

By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A quiet evening with temperatures falling into the 30s again overnight. Partly sunny on Saturday with a south wind and highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Showers will move in Sunday afternoon ahead of another cold front. Rain should be out of the area by the Monday morning commute. We continue to monitor a developing storm system for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Right now, it looks like light rain will spread across the Tennessee Valley late Thanksgiving into Friday morning. Keep checking back for updates on the timing and strength of this storm system.

