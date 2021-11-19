Man killed after hitting an abandoned car on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident that killed one man on I-565 Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim hit an abandoned car parked on the shoulder near the Space and Rocket Center.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m., according to HPD.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Research Park from I-565 at this time. WAFF 48 is told it is unclear when the interstate will reopen in the area.

One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-565 (WAFF)

This is a developing story. Stick with 48 News for updates.

