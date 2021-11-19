Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Man killed after hitting an abandoned car on I-565

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident that killed one man on I-565 Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim hit an abandoned car parked on the shoulder near the Space and Rocket Center.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m., according to HPD.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Research Park from I-565 at this time. WAFF 48 is told it is unclear when the interstate will reopen in the area.

One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-565
One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-565(WAFF)

This is a developing story. Stick with 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Lindley
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Left: Mannery Fletcher, Right: Edward Pugh
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson
Sheffield officer hired as private investigator for murder suspect
Killen man killed in tractor rollover accident

Latest News

Huntsville City Council approves second phase of emergency rental assistance
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Lane closure on Four Mile Post Rd. due to water installation work
Investigation leads Lawrence County deputies to multiple illegal snakes in a home
‘We Aim Higher’ foundation hosting turkey giveaway in Town Creek, Hazel Green