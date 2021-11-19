Man killed after hitting an abandoned car on I-565
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident that killed one man on I-565 Thursday night.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim hit an abandoned car parked on the shoulder near the Space and Rocket Center.
The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m., according to HPD.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Research Park from I-565 at this time. WAFF 48 is told it is unclear when the interstate will reopen in the area.
This is a developing story. Stick with 48 News for updates.
