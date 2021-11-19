Madison County seeking death penalty for capital murder suspect

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County prosecutors filed a notice of intent on Friday to seek the death penalty for a man who is accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer in 2019.

LaJeromeny Latez Brown, of Tennessee, is accused of fatally shooting STAC agent Billy Clardy III on Dec. 6, 2019 during a drug investigation in north Huntsville.

READ MORE: Suspect in Huntsville officer’s murder has extensive criminal history

According to court documents, prosecutors state the death sentence is warranted for Brown for several reasons some of which include the victim was a law enforcement officer and the suspect created a great risk of death to many people.

A Grand Jury indicted Brown with capital murder in the shooting death of Clardy. The state has set a status conference for Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Suspect indicted in Huntsville officer’s murder

Read the full motion below:

