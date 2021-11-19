Deals
Investigation leads Lawrence County deputies to multiple illegal snakes in a home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies found multiple illegal snakes during the search of a Lawrence County home on Nov. 11.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in connection to an investigation of approximately 40 dogs, including some who were in poor condition, at a home on County Road 203.

However, during the search deputies found multiple illegal snakes. Deputies say a veterinarian and animal control were called to assist with this incident. The State of Alabama Game and Fish were contacted and assisted with the snakes.

Deputies say steps have been taken and the animals are being cared for.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

