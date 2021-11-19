Huntsville City Council approves second phase of emergency rental assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Millions of more dollars will soon be available to pay people’s rent in Huntsville.

We told you last week the portal for emergency rental assistance closed, but this action by the city council opens up a whole new pot of money.

Thursday night the council members formally accepted the use of grant money from the American Rescue Plan for rental assistance.

This is the second round. In the first round over $6 million went to over 700 families in Huntsville.

But Scott Erwin, the director of Community Development in Huntsville says there is still more people in need.

The second phase includes $4.7 million in funding.

Erwin says the people on the verge of being evicted will be awarded money for rent and utilities first.

To qualify, you have to prove you were hurt by the pandemic at some point and of course be behind on rent.

Erwin says this is a win to help those people stay in their rental homes.

“For the many citizens in our community who are struggling financially, this will be an opportunity for them not to have the strain and struggle of rent and utilities if they are in temporary circumstances. This is short term,” Erwin said.

Erwin says the city hopes to have the portal back open the first week in December.

