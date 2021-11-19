DeKalb County deputies arrest Flat Rock man on multiple rape charges

FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - A Flat Rock man is facing multiple rape charges following an investigation regarding sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Mark Anthony Bryson was arrested for a previous investigation in an alleged sex abuse of a minor. Bryson was arrested on two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sex abuse of a child less than 12 and first-degree sodomy.

Deputies say he was arrested on Nov. 18 and transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1,100,000 bond. The victim’s name was not released being that they are a minor.

Statement from Sheriff Nick Welden:

To protect the family and the victim, as always, information on these cases are limited. This is a great job by our investigators whose sole purpose is to protect our children from predators like this.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.