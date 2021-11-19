Finally Friday Forecast

Deals
By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Feeling the impacts of that cold front this morning… temps in the 30s currently but feeling like the 20s.

Winds still coming from the north and adding a chill to your AM hours.

Bundle up! It’s going to be chilly today with highs only reaching into the 50s. Winds will eventually switch over to the south but will be breezy from the north through the afternoon.

Mostly clear to finish off your Finally Friday with temperatures returning to the 30s overnight.

Saturday looking mostly sunny with highs starting to bounce back a little… Sunday looks the best for temperatures, but we will see rain move back into the forecast. Another cold front looks to drop temps again over the next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

