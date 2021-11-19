Deputies on scene of officer-involved shooting in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Deputies are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gurley Thursday night.

According to Brent Patterson with MCSO, deputies responded to assist the Gurley Police officers in investigating a domestic incident at Gurley Gardens Apartments around 10 p.m.

Deputies say a male involved in this domestic incident was shot by a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy. WAFF is told his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. He has been transported to Huntsville Hospital. This investigation has been handed over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

WAFF 48 News has a reporter heading to the scene. This is a developing story, stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.