Children in building by fatal Hartselle stabbing

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was stabbed to death near a local gym in Hartselle Wednesday evening. Billy Joe Lindley was arrested for murdering Charles Cameron Hill after Hill died outside Hartselle Gymnastics. Right next to Hartselle Gymnastics is daycare Kids Kastle. Lindsay Kubica was inside the gym while everything happened just after 5 p.m.

”You don’t ever imagine something like that happening in a small town. Especially when you have a daycare right here, and then a gymnastics building right here, you think of all the ‘What if’s,’” said Kubica.

Kubica described the feeling as “surreal and shocking” after Lindley was arrested for murdering Hill just by the building she was in Wednesday night. Kubica and her dad were helping with pitching lessons at the time.

“I just heard two men fighting, and it just kept getting louder and louder,” said Kubica.

She says after Hill was stabbed, he tried coming inside the building but was not allowed in for safety reasons.

“About that same time, he turned away from the door and that’s when he passed out, he collapsed,” said Kubica.

Kubica says this wasn’t the first incident involving the victim. She says just a year ago, Hill was shot outside Hartselle Gymnastics but survived.

“Whenever you hear someone fighting like that, knowing that something went on a year ago, I just went into momma bear mode and reacted. So we have a nine-year-old and thirteen-year-old here that were pitching, and so you just kind of, you don’t know if guns are going to be involved again,” said Kubica.

Kubica says the gymnastics building had 15-20 kids inside during the murder, and she’s just thankful everyone else is okay.

“Just the fact that there’s kids around, it could have been traumatic for them and something they wouldn’t get over easily. I mean just even for myself, it shakes you a little bit,” said Kubica.

Lindley is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

